(FOX40.COM) — With temperatures dropping well below freezing on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, Nevada County is advising drivers to be wary of seriously icy roads.

The county had all three of their sand trucks and their one brine truck working through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning to ensure that road conditions are as safe as possible.

“While our capabilities are limited, our road crews are doing everything they can to mitigate the situation as quickly and safely as possible,” the Nevada County Public Works Department wrote in a news release.

The county said that crews focused on high-traffic roads overnight and will be addressing known danger areas into Thursday morning.

“There is still a lot of work to be completed this morning,” county public works wrote in a news release.

As road crews continue to improve road conditions they are asking drivers to drive with caution, to follow all posted safety warnings and not to follow closely behind sand and brine trucks.