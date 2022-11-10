NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said that Trinity was last seen wearing a maroon robe with pajama pants. She has red hair and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches.

Deputies, volunteers from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and allied agencies have been searching for Trinity.

Courtesy Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch center at 530-265-7880.