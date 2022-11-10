NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said that Trinity was last seen wearing a maroon robe with pajama pants. She has red hair and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches.
Deputies, volunteers from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and allied agencies have been searching for Trinity.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch center at 530-265-7880.