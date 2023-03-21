(KTXL) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be investing $96 million in 33 California projects and $3.2 million will be going towards projects in the Tahoe National Forest.

Six projects are slated to invest in different wildfire training programs in Yuba, Sierra and Nevada counties, according to the USDA.

Nevada County will receive more than $250,000 to update the Nevada County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) and the Nevada County Resource Conservation District will receive $392,542 to train private residents to use prescribed fire tools.

The CWPP will be creating a “locally endorsed road map articulating the severity of the hazards that exist and the priority actions that must be taken to mitigate the risk for all communities in Nevada County, CA.”

The Sierra County Firesafe and Watershed Council will receive the bulk of the funding with $2.1 million going towards Sierraville’s fuel reduction.

The project will “conduct mechanical treatments on a minimum of 500 acres to connect two landscape-scale fuels reduction and community protection projects adjacent to public lands.”

An additional $254,000 in Sierra County will go towards updating the Sierra County Community Wildfire Protection Plan and providing planning and project coordination for the county.

Yuba County will be receiving $210,646 to also update its Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

“This area encompasses local, state, and federal lands near the Tahoe National Forest and Plumas National Forest,” the USDA wrote. “The plan is a long-term, large-scale strategic plan for the Yuba County Foothills that leverages local collaboration to develop and prioritize wildfire prevention, preparedness, and resilience opportunities that support and protect local communities and watersheds.”

The Forest Service will conduct another round of funding later in the year where additional communities can apply.