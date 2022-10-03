GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed around 10:20 p.m.

CHP said the man allowed his vehicle, a 2004 Oldsmobile, to cross the center line where it struck a Jeep head-on.

According to CHP, medical responders declared the man dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the Jeep were taken to separate local hospitals for “moderate to major” injuries.

CHP indicated that the driver of the Oldsmobile was not wearing his seatbelt and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.