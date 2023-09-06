(FOX40.COM) — A Nevada City man was arrested on Aug. 31 after he was allegedly found in possession of just over 1,900 unpermitted outdoor marijuana plants, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

A search warrant was executed in the 13000 block of Simple Justice Creek Road in Penn Valley at 9 a.m. by the sheriff’s office special investigation unit, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Cannabis Compliance, Nevada County Code Enforcement and the Army National Guard.

Junnior Alexander Cruz Valle, 20 was arrested at the Penn Valley property where a large amount of processed and two firearms were located in addition to the unpermitted plants.

Every plant was destroyed and the firearms and processed cannabis were retained as evidence.

Cruz Valle was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.