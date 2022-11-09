NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nevada City is experiencing a city-wide power outage after a tree fell into powerlines on Fowler Road between Virginatown and Highway 193, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer.

PG&E has not posted an estimated time for when power will be restored. The utility provider said that 2,259 customers are being affected by the outage.

The Nevada City Police Department recommended that those who have school-aged children call their school to see if classes will be in session today.

CAL FIRE is responding to the tree into the powerlines that is causing a road closure.