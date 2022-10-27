NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms.

“Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit has been working closely with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to identify illegal gardens and obtain search warrants,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their news release.

The negative impact that these gardens can have on the surrounding environment is one of the main reasons that the sheriff said it has been working to shut down these illegal grows.

Two people were also arrested who were found on the property and are facing charges related to being involved in the illegal gardens.