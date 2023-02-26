(KTXL) — Saturday evening, a person was found dead inside a home that was on fire in Grass Valley, according to the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

The fire department said they arrived in the area of the 15000 block of Little Valley Road after receiving reports of people trapped inside a structure that was on fire.

— Video Above: Blizzard warning issued in parts of the Sierra Nevada

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw heavy smoke from the front of the house.

Firefighters then began searching the home and found one person inside. Emergency personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the home and were able to prevent it from spreading to other homes in the area.

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District said that the fire is under investigation.