(FOX40.COM) — Drivers using Highway 20 between the Interstate 80 interchange and Grass Valley should seek alternate routes starting Sept. 24, according to Caltrans District 3.

According to Caltrans, from 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 to until on Oct. 6 two constructions along the highway will force full closures.

Caltrans District 3

The first closure will be the Lowell Hill segment from east of the Omega Diggins Overlook to west of Zeibright Road. This closures is planned to end at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Following the completion of this project, the second closure will begin along the White Cloud Segment from White Could Campground and Washington Road.

According to the Caltrans District 3 project map, both of these segments will be undergoing curve corrections.

“The work is part of the $65.2 million Omega Curves project, which will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Could and Lowell Hill,” Caltrans wrote.

Drivers are being advised to use State Route 49 and State Route 174 and large trucks will only be directed to use State Route 49.