(KTXL) — Decomposed human remains were discovered east of Truckee on Monday evening, according to the Nevada County Sherriff’s Office.

At 6:30 p.m., a call came into the sheriff’s office that what looked to be “severely decomposed human remains” were discovered in the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80.

When deputies and detectives with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, along with officer from the California Highway Patrol, arrived on scene they confirmed that the remains were human.

As night was approaching law enforcement halted the investigation until Tuesday morning.

Currently, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Evidence Response Team, Anthropologist from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team and detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units responded to process the scene.