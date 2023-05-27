(KTXL) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Grass Valley on Friday after they allegedly entered school grounds and annoyed/molested a minor, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

George Matson, 84, of Grass Valley is said to have approached a nine-year-old child at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bear River Little League baseball fields located at Cottage Hill School.

After Matson approached the child he reportedly tickled the child near their hip and walked away.

Matson has been booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.