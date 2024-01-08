(FOX40.COM) — During a weekend when heavy snow fell across the Sierra, Nevada County rescue crews had to head into the backcountry to search for a snowshoer who went missing.

Part of the rescue team that was able to find a missing snowshoer on Jan. 6, 2023.

It was Saturday around 3:30 p.m. when the search and rescue team was called to help find the person, who was in the area of Donner Summit and the Pacific Crest Trail, close to Donner Ski Ranch, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

16 members of the rescue team headed out in search of the person, finding them about 2 miles from where they had originally set out.

The agency said the person was wet and cold, and was given some food and water before being returned to their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said it had recently started putting to use an incident command vehicle, which allows for a faster response for these types of calls.