(KTXL) — A teenager that was kayaking with a group in the South Yuba River drowned Wednesday afternoon, according to Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

A spokesperson with the district told FOX40 News that they received a call around 4:30 p.m. reporting a kayaker trapped in an area between Highway 49 and Bridgeport, about 85 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was an experienced kayaker from Washington State, the spokesperson said.

The group that he was with performed CPR until emergency officials could arrive and a CHP helicopter did a hoist operation, but the kayaker was pronounced deceased, the spokesperson said.

The representative added that the teenager had been on this stretch of the river several times and that it is a stretch that doesn’t have established access points.