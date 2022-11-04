Latest Update

Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m.

The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP.

Original story below.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office.

At 9:45 a.m., reports came in that a black GMC Denali carrying a trailer with one horse and two mini ponies, a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a sedan were involved in a crash.

CHP said that the trailer flipped over, pinning down the horse, but the mini ponies were taken out safely.

A veterinarian team is on its way to the location to assist in recovering the horse and assess its condition, according to CHP.