(KTXL) — One adult and one child died and another child was injured after the vehicle the three were traveling in left the roadway, crashed into trees and caught fire in Western Nevada County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. near Cameo Drive and Highway 49, just north of the highway’s intersection with Wolf/Combie Road.

According to the CHP, officers determined that the truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, was northbound on Highway 49 when it left the east side of the highway.

The truck went down a hillside and overturned into trees before catching on fire, the CHP said.

One adult and one child died at the scene, the CHP said. A second child, estimated to be about one year old, was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

The CHP said officers are working to determine the relationship between the passengers, and that it does not believe that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The CHP also said it has not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved and whether or not safety equipment was being used.