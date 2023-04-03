(KTXL) — The fire chief of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District was hit by a car after stopping to help a driver, the district said.

Fire Chief Charles Moore was reportedly stopped on northbound Interstate 580 near the Mt. Rose Exit around 8 a.m. to help someone.

According to the fire district, an out-of-control vehicle hit Moore and the other driver.

Moore was taken to the hospital with chest injuries and abrasions, and he is recovering at home. The fire protection district did not mention the status of the other driver.

“This is a reminder to slow down during icy road conditions, especially while passing a distressed vehicle on the side of the road,” the fire protection district said.

Moore has been the fire chief for the fire protection district since 2012. The district said he is grateful for the paramedics who helped him and the concern of community members.