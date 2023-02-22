(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the two victims of the fatal plane crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, the pilot was identified as 63-year-old Loren Willman of Nevada City and the passenger was 55-year-old Nicole Shandrew. The two died at the scene.

The crash occurred in a field near the intersection of Dog Bar Road and Amber Street.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.