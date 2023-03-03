(KTXL) — The Grass Valley Fire department shared a video on Thursday of two massive snow-laden trees falling only a few dozen feet from where crews were responding to a call.

– Video above: Locals continue to clear snow in the Sierra before the next storm

In a Facebook post, the fire department said it has been “a very busy couple days” as the most recent storm dumped several feet of snow in lower elevations communities like Grass Valley.

Crews from Brush 5 were responding to a call in the Ophir Hill area when two towering trees begin to drop snow, bend under the weight of the snow, eventually plummet to the ground and blanket the area in a cloud of snow.

“The danger is real for our crews while they are out there,” the fire department shared. “(P)lease help us help you by stocking up now for the next round of weather headed our way over the weekend.”

Another impact of the recent storm for the Grass Valley is power outages. The area west of the main part of the city has now been without power since Monday evening.

Pacific, Gas and Electric estimated that more than 2,000 residents in Grass Valley alone are without power among the tens of thousands that have been without power along the foothills since Monday.

The estimated time for power restoration has been pushed back from Thursday evening in Grass Valley to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

With another storm coming in this weekend though it is unclear if crews will be able to conduct repairs to existing outages.