(FOX40.COM) — The future of a Grass Valley gold mine is in the hands of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors who is expected to make a decision on Thursday.

A special Wednesday hearing of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors lasted several hours.

At issue is whether mining company, Rise Grass Valley, has the vested right to extract gold from the historic Idaho-Maryland mine in Grass Valley. The company purchased the mine in 2017.

A lawyer for Nevada County argues that the mine was abandoned when operations halted in the 1950s.

The mining company argues that the mine was never formally abandoned and operations have just been paused like similar mines in the area have done.

The meeting rooms gallery was filled wall-to-wall with people waiting to share their thoughts on the possible reopening of the mine.

“I think there’s an important distinction being obscured,” mine supporter Frederick Stanton said. “That’s the distinction between abandonment and pausing of activities.”

Most voices during the several hour’s long meeting were not in favor of this mine and believe that it was abandoned.

“They treat this like it’s a two-party dispute,” Larry Engle said against the mines reopening. “It’s not a two-party dispute. It’s a multiple-party dispute. And there are several thousand people that live above and around that mine who have every bit as much right, constitutional, legal and property, as Rise does.”

Given the length of the meeting and the number of public comments made the board decided to postpone the vote until Thursday.

A no-vote from the board would not be the end for Rise though as they could seek a conditional use permit from the county. This would require a separate vote from the board.