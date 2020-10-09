Nevada human trafficking sting leads to 28 arrests

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KTXL) — Over the course of four days, the FBI, with the help of multiple Nevada law enforcement agencies, arrested 28 people in a human trafficking sting.

With the leadership of the FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the sting operation started on Oct. 5, with the final eight arrests happening on Thursday night, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says each suspect was apprehended after going to a south Reno home with the intention of engaging in and paying for sex acts with a minor.

They all face felony charges of soliciting a child for prostitution and attempted child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

University of Nevada, Reno defensive tackle Christopher Green, 21, who was expected to start this season was among those arrested in the sting. Green has been suspended from the Wolf Pack football team pending further investigation, Nevada spokesman Chad Hartley said. Hartley told KOLO-TV they learned of the incident Friday and were attempting to gather additional information.

As of Friday, officials said 12 suspects had already posted bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.