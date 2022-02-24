SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A ceremony was held Thursday for a new firehouse at the Sacramento International Airport named the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting facility.

The new station comes with all types of bells and whistles, including individual dorm rooms and a kitchen packed with upgrades. For engineer Brandon McKenzie, that’s a huge deal.

“So, we’re each going to have our own sleeping quarters as opposed to altogether,” McKenzie said. “People are looking forward to that the most.”

It’s a major step up for firefighters whose sleeping arrangements have been separated by dividers.

“A lot of that stuff is outdated and we run into little repairs here and there,” McKenzie explained. “So moving into something newer and more modernized, I think everyone is looking forward to it.”

Instead of cutting a ribbon, a hose was decoupled to celebrate the new house.

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, said the firehouse is an effort to better working conditions for firefighters.

“Also make sure critical lifesaving equipment and resources are available when you need them,” she explained.

A $10 million grant is funding the firehouse.

McKenzie said the new house will also give them more space to train so they can continue their work at keeping the airport safe.