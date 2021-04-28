New apartment complex proposed for Antelope, more than 750 units

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) – A 26-acre patch of undeveloped land near 28th Street and Elverta Road in Antelope could soon become more than 750 apartment units if plans submitted to Sacramento County are approved.

According to county records, it is one of four sites developer Keith Morgan and Sacramento architecture firm HRGA submitted in August, which would bring a total of more than 1,500 apartments to the area on more than 74 acres.

The county said that because the project, titled Antelope Acres, has a general plan land use designation of urban development area, a master plan is required to allow for development to occur.

Due to that, the county said the project is on hold until a master plan can be finished.

While the county said the project is still in the early stages, it added, “the encouraging news is the applicant is willing to go through the master plan process.”

Neighbors FOX40 spoke with off-camera have mixed feelings about the apartments coming into the area.

Some worry about the traffic, but admit more homes are needed in California.