New Auburn mayor sworn in after Mayor Kirby’s tragic death

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – As of Monday night, the city of Auburn has a new mayor.

Two weeks ago, just days before his tragic death, Auburn Mayor Bill Kirby said he would like Councilman Daniel Berlant to be the next mayor of Auburn.

On Monday, the City Council took a vote and swore Berlant in as Auburn’s new mayor.

Berlant picks up the gavel as Auburn mayor near the end very difficult month for the City Council.

April began with controversy over Kirby’s Facebook posts mocking supporters of President Donald Trump. In response, many community members called for Kirby’s resignation.

“Am I perfect? No. We’re all a little flawed,” said Kirby during the April 13 City Council meeting on Zoom, during which he announced he would resign at the next meeting.

He never got the chance.

Kirby died April 18 when his small plane crashed near the Auburn Airport.

At Monday’s meeting, before a new mayor was chosen, council members paid tribute to Kirby, a long-time public servant, physician and beloved father and grandfather.

“That man lived, breathed and bled Placer County and city of Auburn,” said Auburn Vice Mayor Matt Spokely.

“I’m honored to have sat with him on City Council. I’m honored to have known him. He’s done so much for our city,” said Auburn City Councilmember Sandy Amara.

“Bill’s passing is a reminder to all of us that you have to tell people you love that you love them and no argument is so important that you shouldn’t be able to resolve it,” said Auburn City Councilmember Cheryl Maki.

“I too hope that Bill’s legacy lives on with those contributions to our community. And rest in peace, Bill,” said Berlant.

Following the tributes, Berlant was nominated and voted in unanimously as Auburn’s new mayor.

After being sworn in by his wife, who was deputized by the city to administer the oath away from City Hall, Berlant expressed humble gratitude and then got right down to business.

“This has been a tough couple of months for our community, I don’t need to tell you. Like cities across the nation, COVID-19 has completely changed the way we live our lives. It’s nearly stopped our local economy. And our continued response to this pandemic, along with its recovery, must be our priority,” said Berlant.