New bill aimed at preventing inmates from getting unemployment benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Republican bill that would prevent prison inmates from illegally filing for unemployment benefits has passed a key committee in the state Legislature.

As much as a billion dollars of state and federal unemployment benefits were given to jail and prison inmates, sending the outrage factor off the charts.

County prosecutors are beginning to file fraud charges but recovering lost funds is a long shot.

The state Senate bill would require the Employment Development Department to cross-check the social security numbers of prison inmates with unemployment benefits.

“So that we can make sure no benefits are paid to inmates that are currently incarcerated,” said Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield.

Among those who got benefits or whose personal information was used to file under their names were 133 inmates at San Quentin’s death row.

Grove says it didn’t have to happen. The federal government warned states about unemployment fraud last summer when stimulus relief was distributed.

“Thirty-five other states had already implemented the guidance that came from the U.S. Department of Labor on preventing this kind of fraud and California just failed to do so,” Grove said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is being criticized for EDD delays in getting benefits to workers while illegal payments were delivered to prison inmates.

EDD and the governor’s office say they’ve already tightened up identity checks to prevent inmate fraud. But Grove is not convinced.

“We want to hold the EDD’s feet to the fire and make sure this fraud does not continue,” Grove said.

While the bill could be viewed as a partisan effort to pile on to an administration trying to fend off a recall effort, Grove said her bill actually follows a recommendation by the independent state auditor’s office.

It appears some Democrats don’t want to be on the wrong side of this issue. The Democratic-dominated Senate Public Safety Committee unanimously approved the bill.

There are several other bills in the Legislature that address the state auditor’s recommendations on improving the performance of the state’s unemployment agency.