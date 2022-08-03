SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — June Care is a new app that matches families looking for childcare with other parents who can provide childcare.

This new start-up is offering a solution to the current childcare shortage and provides families with access to alternative childcare options. June Care is a flexible option for families who need childcare such as after-school or for occasional baby-sitting.

According to the news release, “all June Care host parents are fully vetted and background checked and have their own kids with them, so kids can make new friends, right in their neighborhood.”

June Care launched in several California cities in January 2022, and has approximately 1,500 families in the greater Sacramento area using the app.

Parents can also sign up to be June Care hosts where they will watch other children along with their own.

All hosts can decide their hourly rates and their own schedules. According to June Care, “there is no minimum or maximum number of hours required to host.” June Care takes care of all the payments and scheduling and takes a service fee after the childcare occurs.

After may daycares closed down due to the pandemic, June Care gives families a way to find local and affordable childcare options.