New details emerge in alleged planned attack on Democratic HQ in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – More details have been released regarding the arrest of two men who were allegedly planning an attack on the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento.

“Rogers and Copeland were motivated by disappointment in the outcome of the last federal election,” said FBI assistant special agent Jon Blair.

It was that disappointment that Blair says drove Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland to come up with a dangerous plan.

“They were going to use explosives to commit acts of violence motivated by their disappointment in the election,” Blair explained.

Court documents show the FBI raided Rogers’ home and business in Napa back in January.

That’s where they found things ranging from a “Three-Percenters” sticker, a “white privilege card” and a stockpile of weapons.

“We seized between 45-50 firearms, three of which were fully-automatic firearms, along with five pipe bombs,” Blair said.

Blair said both Rogers and Copeland planned to use those weapons to destroy the headquarters of the California Democratic Party in Sacramento.

Investigators also said the two wanted to attack tech companies like Twitter and Facebook for banning former President Donald Trump.

“They went through a negotiation phase where they were debating where they could do the most harm, potentially cause the most damage,” Blair told FOX40.

Blair says the investigation into Copeland is still ongoing and that Copeland tried his best to hide his destructive plans from law enforcement.

“The communications that were on Rogers’ phone, that showed the interactions between the two of them, had specifically been deleted off of Copeland’s phone,” Blair said.

Both men have been charged with a number of crimes including conspiracy to destroy a building, possessing unregistered weapons and obstruction of records.

Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel said he commends the FBI for stepping in before these planned acts but worries it might be difficult to convict when at trial.

“The federal government has to wait until they’ve got enough evidence because they don’t want to go in, make a strike, charge somebody who gets acquitted, or gets the charges dismissed because they went too early,” Reichel said.

Rogers is being held in Napa while Copeland is being held in federal custody in Sacramento.



