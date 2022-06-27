GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said they want the community to know that the cameras residents have seen at several intersections are not being used to “spy” on them.

The cameras, called Flocked Safety cameras according to police, reportedly do not collect personal information. Police said the cameras also do not take photos of people who are inside the car.

According to police, the cameras are used to find cars that may be stolen, have felonies connected to them or are connected to missing persons.

Galt police explained how the cameras work to ease community concerns.

(Photo from Galt police)

It uses self-contained, still camera images to capture vehicle license plates.

The system runs the license plates for any stolen, felony, or missing person vehicles via appropriate databases.

Dispatch and Officers will receive a Flock “alert” when a camera captures one of these vehicles and provide us with its location.

Officers can determine the appropriate action needed based on the alert type.

The cameras are not used to enforce traffic laws or for immigration purposes, according to police.

“This system is not used for any traffic or immigration enforcement and is regularly audited to ensure proper use,” Galt police said.