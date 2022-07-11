SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the entire world got its first look at new images from NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sacramento State planetarium, people can get their first look at the high-definition images.

It is a big deal for staff and people in the community, but there is also a sense of local pride.

“We’re about to have this new era in astronomy where we’re about to get a new eye in the universe and see things we’ve never seen before,” Kyle Watters, the Sacramento State Planetarium Director, said.

Sacramento State’s Planetarium Director Kyle Watters said that the James Webb space telescope is like the Hubble space telescope but better.

“A good look at a far-off galaxy cluster, a grouping of four galaxies very near each other that are kind of interacting with each other and messing with each other, called Stephan’s Quintet,” Watters said.

Some of these images have already been seen, but Watters said that it will give people a better look at what is out there.

“A beautiful view of the Carina Nebula,” Watters said. “A star-forming region that scientists actually call a stellar nursery: newborn baby stars.”

It has been a long time coming for Raj Dixit, the Vice President of the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society. As the Vice President, he said this is history in the making.

“It will push the boundaries of the observable universe back to about as far as it can get before breaking the laws of time,” Raj Dixit said.