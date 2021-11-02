New improvements unveiled at Nimbus Fish Hatchery, including underwater viewing window

GOLD RIVER, Calif. (KTXL) — Nature will find a way to survive, but this time it’s getting a helping hand.

Experts at Fish and Wildlife are taking new measures to make up for the effects of the drought. Behind gates, across from the American river from Fair Oaks, millions of fish are in various stages of development.

The Nimbus Hatchery was created in the 1950s to make up for the spawning habitat that was lost when the Nimbus and Folsom dams were built.

“This hatchery supports about 14% of this area’s fall-run chinook. And that is our last best biggest commercial fishery in the ocean,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham said.

Bonham was a part of the Tuesday afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed fish ladder and flume at the hatchery. It replaces aging infrastructure.

It’s all part of a federal and state partnership between the Bureau of Reclamation and Fish and Wildlife.

“We no longer need to rely on an unsafe and precarious weir. Instead, we’ll let the fish swim up and around, and access more of the historical habitat in the river and enter our hatchery from a different entry point,” Bonham said.

The entry point is already attracting fall-run chinook salmon and steelhead trout.

“If you give nature a chance, she’ll thrive. So, these fish are born here. They migrate way out into the ocean. And at some magical moment, a cue goes off and they swim all the way back to start the cycle of life again,” Bonham explained. “And what we’re seeing with the infrastructure improvement is they found the way up past the old ladder to the new ladder. And they’re swimming in back to our hatchery.”

One visitor, Doug Ballard, went out to see the new improvements.

“It’s good for nature. It’s good for the fish,” Ballard said.

The improvements also include underwater viewing windows.

“Look at how big they are,” one girl exclaimed.

As a COVID-19 precaution, visitors are not yet allowed back inside the hatchery. That is where workers extract fish eggs and fertilize them by hand, raising millions of smolts to be released into the river when large enough.

In recent years, the mission of the hatchery has become even more important as drought has presented new challenges for the fish.

“The severity of drought is happening more frequently and for more prolonged periods. And they’re struggling to catch up to that change, and as a result, their population numbers are declining,” Bonham said.

Warmer water temperatures and lower levels are among the challenges. With all of that in mind, this season, Fish and Wildlife plan to increase production of chinook salmon at the Nimbus Hatchery from 4 million to 4.5 million.

“But we need each Californian to save every drop of water because that water drop saved will help these fish,” Bonham said.