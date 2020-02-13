New Measure A proposes half-cent sales tax for Sacramento County transit upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Sacramento city councilman and several groups are pushing to put a new half-cent sales tax before voters in November.

"Ultimately, it's gonna be, if it lands on the ballot, a two-thirds vote of the public, which is really hard,” said Councilman Steve Hansen, who is the former chairman of the Sacramento Transportation Authority and current chair of the Regional Transit board. “In our society today, it's hard to get two-thirds of people to agree on almost anything, but that's our task."

A chunk of the $8 billion Measure A would bring in over 40 years would go to Sacramento County transit upgrades like a light rail line to the airport or a bus rapid transit line.

"If I'm riding transit, I'm not only getting there probably cheaper and faster during rush hour but it also means that I’m not in your way as you sit on the highway," Hansen told FOX40.

For the area, it would be a second Measure A tax for transportation, with one currently in place until 2039. If both are enacted, they would overlap, which Jon Coupal with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said does not make sense.

"California now has the highest gas tax in America, plus we have some of the highest registration fees and that revenue's supposed to be going for roads and highways,” Coupal said.