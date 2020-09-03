New moviegoing experience awaits customers as California theaters reopen

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first time in over six months, Regal Cinemas in Sonora has opened its doors to customers.

The reopening comes as the state has issued new guidelines, which means moviegoers will have a different experience than before.

Once inside, everybody wears a mask.

And customers will be required to keep their mask on until they reach their seat.

As for how seating will work, the theater will only be using every other row and there will be space between each customer.

Because of where it lands on the state’s tier list, theaters in Tuolumne County can operate at 50% capacity. That’s rare, even among open theaters. Regal locations in El Dorado County, for example, also opened Wednesday but are only allowed a 25% capacity.

For some, less is more.

“It’s kind of weird hearing everybody crinkle their bags and stuff,” said Justice Ramos, a moviegoer.

Regal says after each showing, the theater will be sanitized — another step for safety after a partial leap toward normalcy.

“Has it been weird not coming? Yeah, we missed it,” said moviegoer Havilah Plaster.

Regal Theaters said after opening some theaters at 5 p.m. Wednesday, those theaters will have showings all day starting Thursday.