SACRAMENTO,Calif (KTXL) — A long vacant Old Town Sacramento building could be seeing new life as Frankie’s Pizza is nearly ready to open its doors at 200 K St according to owners Frank and Marissa Bell.

This father and daughter team has taken ownership of the 4000-square-feet restaurant that was formally the 2 Grand Saloon.

Pizza will of course be on the menu along with deep-fried wings, calzones, deep-fried pickles and zucchini, salads, and other items.

“I always had a dream of doing this with my family, and this place presented itself at the right time,” Frank Bell told the Sacramento Business Journal. “We decided it was the right time and that instead of talking about it, we should just do it.”

Frank Bell felt like the restaurant was a perfect fit for what he and his daughter have planned.

The Bell’s showed interest in the decade long vacant building just as the previous landlord was planning to split the building into three different retail spaces.

The restaurant is planning to hire 15 people, according to Marissa Bell, and they are planning to open in late June or early July, once they get their beer and wine license from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The Bell’s are planning to be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., but no official business hours have been announced yet.