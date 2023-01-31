(KTXL) — A new location of the fried chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s is expected to open in the Sacramento area in the next few months.

Raising Cane’s is known for its minimalistic menu which offers only chicken fingers, its signature dipping sauce and a limited number of sides.

The company said the new location near the Watt Ave. and El Camino Blvd. intersection in Arden-Arcade will open in mid-April.

“Raising Cane’s is excited to open its next Sacramento location on El Camino Ave. in mid-April, and looking forward to celebrating with Caniacs and new customers,” the company said.

According to RestaurantNews.com, last year the chain celebrated the opening of its 600th location.

Several Raising Cane’s franchises have opened in the greater Sacramento area in the previous two years.