SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said public trust is one of its main commitments, and a new report shows what military weapons it has and when they would be used.

“There’s a history of transgression that is coloring how people are viewing this,” Graciela Castillo-Krings said.

When it comes to the department and its military weapons, there are red flags for Castillo-Krings, chair of the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission.

“Some of this equipment has been used in protests, has been used against civilians here — not just in the U.S. but across Sacramento as well,” Castillo-Krings said.

Following Assembly Bill 481, law enforcement agencies are required to report to the city council what military weapons it has, how it plans on using them and how it purchased them.

The department published its first yearly report, which includes gear like drones, armored vehicles, rifles and riot-control grenades. All of it is part of the military equipment use policy.

Nobody from Sacramento Police would do an interview with FOX40. However, Deputy Chief Norm Leong did clarify during a recent city meeting how and when the equipment would be used.

“We do have policies, other policies, that direct when we can utilize force, including civil unrest and first amendment activities,” Leong said. “That is separate from this military use policy.”

But the policy as it is needs some changes according to Castillo-Krings — especially when it comes to training.

“When you are fully in armor, it continues to reinforce this idea that it’s us versus them mentality, and that’s part of the problem,” Castillo-Krings said.

That’s why she wrote a letter in hopes those changes happen.

“One of the changes we are asking for is there should never be a circumstance where a police officer handles any of the weapons or equipment without proper training,” Castillo-Krings said.

Adding on, she said she understands some of the equipment is needed, but she believes the slow start is how community trust can be regained.

The department will go before the Law and Legislation Committee on Tuesday to present the new report.