New research shows electric cars being driven less than expected

(KTXL) — California has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle movement, and now, the Biden administration has voiced its commitment for moving the county towards electric vehicles.

But just how many people are actually driving those cars? New research says it’s far fewer than lawmakers think.

The new data indicates that electric vehicles may not be an easy substitute for the gasoline-powered car. The research takes a look at how far the cars are being driven.

“It’s way better than my last car,” said Drevon Willard.

Currently, Willard drives a rental electric car.

“It last 172 miles. I do Instacart, so it’s perfect for what I do,” Willard said.

While that may be the case, the research from professors at UC Davis, UC Berkeley and the University of Chicago say people are driving electric vehicles less than projected.

“I think it’s premature to say that electric vehicles are definitely going to be the solution,” said David Rapson.

Study co-author Rapson says the data they collected is between 2014-2017 and looked at DMV records and electricity bills for electric car owners. It found electricity consumed translated to about 5,300 miles traveled per year.

“That did surprise us because that is a lot less than most cars are driven. Most gasoline-powered cars are driven 10,000 or 11,000 on average a year,” Rapson told FOX40.

Rapson says it’s possible there were not enough resources like charging stations available for longer trips, and now, that might be different.

But there could be another explanation for the lower number.

“Electric vehicles are not as perfect substitutes to gasoline cars as we would hope,” Rapson explained.

Another co-author has said it’s not their belief electric vehicles should never or will never be our future, but rather that policy makers may be underestimating the costs of going fully electric.

Rapson says the reason why they had to use data from PG&E and DMV for the research is because carmakers aren’t releasing information about how many electric vehicles are on the road.

“It’s crucial that these policymakers who are allocating billions of dollars worth of funds to support climate change mitigation efforts have full visibility into how much this really important technology is being used,” Rapson said.

And for Willard, he’s a fan of the technology.

“If I have the opportunity to buy one of these cars I will definitely buy one of these cars, definitely,” Willard said.

Rapson adds there is still so much that isn’t know about the cost and benefits of electric vehicles. He says the next question they will be researching is why electric vehicles are driven less.