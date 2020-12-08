New resentencing law grants second chance to California inmates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Everything is looking much better for Andrew Aradoz, who got to go home after serving 13 years of a 26-years-to-life prison sentence.

“I wanted it to be better while I was in there and at the same time, I had this end-goal in mind, you know what I mean, and it was to come home,” Aradoz said.

Just over five months ago, Aradoz was sent home early because of Assembly Bill 2942, which passed last year. It enables district attorneys to review past sentences and determine if the sentence was fair.

Aradoz was just 14 years old when he committed his crime.

“When he was 16 years old, he was convicted in Yolo County of attempted murder in a gang-related drive-by shooting,” said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

“I was remorseful as soon as my crime happened because I understood that I’ve really hurt somebody,” Aradoz told FOX40. “At that time, I would’ve never told you that or even shown. You wouldn’t have never got that from me.”

But during his 13 years in prison, Aradoz changed tremendously.

“He was a very young man when he committed this terrible crime. But since then, he’s done everything right and that merits, we believe, a second chance,” Reisig explained.

“He had grown and changed a lot,” said Hillary Blout, executive director at For The People, a nonprofit that works to help inmates, such as Aradoz, get resentenced.

Blout drafted the bill, which became law.

“To have him back home is just really touching. And we’re just excited because we know there are so many other families waiting to welcome their loved one home and can have a happy ending,” Blout told FOX40.

A judge makes the final decision.

Reisig said they worked closely with the victim to see how they’d feel about the perpetrator getting out of prison earlier. He said in Aradoz’s case, the victim didn’t oppose it.

“But I would never offer an excuse to Salvador for what I did but I would offer an explanation. I would just want him to know that nothing that I ever did to him had anything to do with him. It was all … it was all me,” Aradoz said. “And I apologize for how it affected him and his family. I know that something like that you don’t just get over it, you know what I mean.”

