New resource helps reopen five Sacramento County COVID-19 testing sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County is trying to get back on track with COVID-19 testing by reopening recently closed testing sites.

Monday, the county and UC Davis Health will tap into a new pipeline that allows previously shutdown testing sites to resume taking new appointments.

Each of the five testing sites will have approximately 100 tests per day, with the hope of scaling up to 1,500 tests a day.

StemExpress, the company providing the tests and lab services, is expected to be able to turnaround test results within 72 hours.

Testing is by appointment only.

For more information on testing sites and how to make an appointment, click HERE.