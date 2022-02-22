New retail business in South Sacramento opens as city’s first cashless clothing store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When The CliqueUp Pop-Up shop opened its doors, co-owner Ashton “Lavish” Collins said he had an “overwhelming” feeling seeing the support the store received during its grand opening.

“The first day, the grand opening, brought some tears to my eyes because I wasn’t expecting it,” Collins said.

The Cliqueup Pop-Up Shop, located at 4241 Florin Road in South Sacramento, had its grand opening on Feb. 12, making it the first cashless clothing store in Sacramento. Customers can pay for their purchases through credit/debit card, payment apps (Cash App, Venmo and PayPal) or Bitcoin.

“I’ve been studying cryptocurrency and blockchain for the past six years and within that you learn about where the future is going and a lot of it is cashless,” Collins said. “The whole premise of it is not the cashless idea, it’s the fact of having options.”

“Security reasons” of holding cash at the store and “safety” regarding the spread of COVID-19 are some of the reasons why Collins and his business partners went through a cashless system at the store. Collins owns the store with Dell Anthony and Rodney Calvin.

“It is working very well right now,” Collins said about his store’s cashless system. “If it does get bigger and it comes down to us losing sales for cash and stuff. We’ll reconsider some things, but this is just our way of coming together and bringing more tech to our community.”

The store sells clothing and accessories from Sacramento and Bay Area brands. Collins, Anthony and Calvin each have their own clothing line and all sell their products at their store.

Collins is the CEO of NoGravity Entertainment with his clothes branded as NoGravity Clique Clothings. Anthony’s clothing line is called Kingdom Not of this World, which is sold at the Arden Fair Mall. Calvin’s clothing brand is called Struggle Strengthens.

Anthony originally owned a store at CliqueUp’s current site and decided to moved to more scaled back location at the Arden Mall. As Collins and Calvin’s businesses were growing, they came together with Anthony to take over the Florin location.

Ashton Collins, co-owner of The CliqueUP Pop-Up Shop in South Sacramento, processes a payment on a tablet.

Collins, who is originally from the Bay Area, said the store’s launch wouldn’t be possible without those other Northern California brands getting involved.

“Me being from Oakland, it was big for me to get people from there as well as get people from Sacramento to show people that look, we can come together,’ Collins said. “We’re only across the bridge, an hour away and look what is happening.’”

Collins moved to Sacramento in 2010 to play wide receiver for the Sacramento State football team. He graduated from the university in 2015, but a couple of knee injuries in college ended his football career.

As a Black-owned business, Collins said opening this store in the Florin neighborhood of South Sacramento is huge because of conversations about technology in the community.

“There’s a gap within technology,” Collins said. “We kind of seen that in the pandemic of how kids lacked internet, how many kids lacked tablets or any device to actually go to school online.”

“With kids coming into our store, it sparks conversations because the younger generation is really into digital technology,” Collins continued.

Since its grand opening, Collins said business has been doing well, especially during the store’s first two weekends of operation.

Collins said he’s in the process of creating a website, saying it’s expected to go live on Saturday. Items sold at the store will be available online on the website, Collins said. CliqueUP also has an account on Instagram.

“If we’re going to do something as far as having a store in 2022, we want to be the most tech forward store in Sacramento and in California because that’s where it’s all going,” Collins said.