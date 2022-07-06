SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to Sac4SmallBiz, Sacramento County has received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support economic response and recovery efforts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Program will provide $7.5 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofits that are eligible in the Sacramento area. Applicants can qualify for grants that are $10,000 each. Since this is a grant program, the money will not need to be paid back.

The intent of the program is to provide relief to small businesses and nonprofits that were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who are interested can apply here.