New Sacramento inspector general begins job, will conduct independent investigations on police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento now has an independent investigator to conduct reviews into the local police department regarding use-of-force cases, Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Tuesday.

Dwight White started as the city’s first inspector general Tuesday. He will focus on use-of force cases that result in serious injury or death, or in cases of sexual assault, then make recommendations for officer discipline or termination.

White will be part of Sacramento’s Office of Public Safety Accountability, Steinberg’s office said.

Happy to announce that Dwight White has started work as the first Inspector General in @TheCityofSac. He will conduct independent investigations into @SacPolice use-of-force cases and release public findings on officer discipline in such cases. https://t.co/ag3rYKXXuU — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 13, 2021

“It’s a big check,” Steinberg said in a statement. “The public will be able to compare and contrast the IG’s findings and recommendations with the City Manager’s.”

The inspector general role was approved by the city council last July after mass protests over the killing of George Floyd, according to the mayor’s office.

Sacramento has adopted other law enforcement reforms and policies following the deaths of Joseph Mann, Stephon Clark and other local, high-profile incidents.

Before it became state law, Sacramento mandated the timely release of video and audio from critical incidents involving police.

White has worked as an investigator for Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability, as well as an attorney and a Certified Illinois Lead Homicide Investigator, Steinberg’s office added.

“I thought this would be the perfect chance for me to make a difference and to move society forward,” White said in a statement.