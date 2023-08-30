(FOX40.COM) — A new service that provides homeownership resources to Sacramento residents is accepting applications until Sept. 6.

The program is called the “CLTRE Keeper First-Time Home Buyer Program,” and is funded by the City of Sacramento.

CLTRE Keeper’s goal is to help support underserved communities and entrepreneurs of color with the knowledge and financial resources to become first-time homeowners, according to their website.

“Without ownership there’s nothing,” CLTRE Keeper Program Director Ashley Garner said to FOX40.com. “It’s so unfortunate that the number of homeowners in minority communities are so low. We come from generations of renters.”

Garner said she has worked in real estate for 10 years and is a witness to the unfavorable dynamics for Black and Indigenous people of color (BIPOC) who are looking to buy homes.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the U.S. homeownership rate increased to 65.5% in 2021, however, the rate among Black Americans lags significantly at 44%.

The rate has only increased 0.4% in the last 10 years and is nearly 29 percentage points less than White Americans who have an ownership rate of 72.7%. The statistics represent the largest Black-White homeownership rate gap in a decade.

“My purpose is to make sure that every stone is turned and that BIPOC people are educated on resources and what’s possible. Everyone deserves to own a home and build generational wealth,” Garner said.

Garner added that many BICOP people are being displaced for reasons beyond their control.

“We are tasked with anti-displacement. Our communities are being gentrified,” Garner said. We deserve to reap the benefits of new and improved homes and communities.”

The CLTRE Keeper First-Time Home Buyer Program is advertised to provide free financial coaching, information about down payment assistance and local real estate agents, the city’s financial empowerment center, and other non-profit organizations that can provide support.

To be eligible for the program applicants must:

•Live within the city of Sacramento (95817, 95820, 95824, and 95828 zip codes)

•Have a gross annual income at or below 80% of the local area median income.

•Live in the house they purchase for 10 years to have the loan fully forgiven.

Applications for the program are due by Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. For more information or to apply visit cltre.org.

“We encourage everyone to apply because even if someone can’t get in this time around more funding is coming. We’ll save their information and reach out the next time an opportunity comes along,” Garner said.