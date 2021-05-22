New speed radars on Broadway in Tahoe Park aim to slow drivers down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the hope of slowing down drivers in Sacramento, two speed radar boards went up along Broadway near 63rd Street.

City leaders and a neighborhood organization hope it will slow cars down and promote bike and pedestrian safety.

Neighbors have said drivers go too fast along the broadway stretch near 65th street, they are hoping the radar will make a difference, but they aren’t celebrating just yet.

“It’s definitely noticeable,” Ray Schau, who lives nearby, told FOX40. “It’s nice to have.”

Schau is a fan of the radars.

“It’s great to see that someone is noticing it,” Schau said.

Noticing how fast drivers usually go along Broadway, he and another neighbor said they hope the speed radars make people think twice about speeding.

“The fact that when you see the speed limit, it blinks a simple message, too fast, slow down, I think it’s good,” neighbor Joe Jantz-Desormeaux said.

Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra hopes this makes roads in Sacramento safer for pedestrians and bicyclists he said in a statement.

“Our goal is to make the neighborhood more walkable, so people get out of their cars and feel confident using alternative modes of transportation.” Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra, District 6

The city says this is part of the vision zero, which rejects the notion that traffic crashes are simply “accidents,” but instead preventable incidents that must be systematically addressed.

Jantz-Desormeaux hopes that will be the case.

“I don’t think they are that much of an eyesore and probably makes broadway a little safer,” Jantz-Desormeaux said.

Some neighbors are skeptical that the speed radars will work, but hope that this will cause the drivers to slow down. They say this is a good first step in making the neighborhood safe.