New touchless security check comes to SMF

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Touchless technology has arrived at the Sacramento International Airport to get passengers through security checkpoints faster.

CLEAR is a digital health passport that uses biometrics to scan your eyes and face to confirm your identity in a touchless process.

“It works in conjunction with the TSA process, we’re close partners with TSA. But instead of pulling out your physical identification, you’re verifying who you are with your eyes and going on with physical screening,” said Mitch Nadler, vice president of airport affairs for CLEAR.

Sacramento is the 37th airport to have CLEAR pods, which can be found at terminals A and B.

To gain access to the new touchless checkpoint option at the airport you must enroll in an annual membership.

Once you’re in the CLEAR system, you use your eyes or fingers to quickly verify your identity at any CLEAR pod.

“The CLEAR membership has a lot of value to it,” Nadler told FOX40. “You can use it at the airport, you can use it at sports stadiums and arenas. We’re at over 55 stadiums and arenas now as travel and entertainment come back.”

The public information officer for Sacramento County’s Department of Airports, Samantha Mott, said CLEAR is an additional customer service element to help people get through the screening process more quickly, especially amid the pandemic.

“It’s another safety element we’ve added at the airport in a time when we’re trying to reduce touch in various places around the airport,” Mott said.

For people with CLEAR memberships, there is a separate line to go through to skip the security checkpoint.

“It was something that was eagerly anticipated by many passengers,” Mott said. “We are always trying to elevate the experience for folks traveling through SMF.”