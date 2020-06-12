New UC Davis task force will recommend changes to campus policing using community suggestions

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The University of California, Davis said a new task force will consist of students and faculty joining together in conversation to address campus safety.

“It’s usually super peaceful, open. We have people walking in and out,” said UC Davis student Michelle Luu.

Luu said she is used to seeing groups of students protesting on and off campus grounds.

But Thursday, UC Davis Chancellor Gary May introduced the Next Generation Reforms to Advance Campus Safety Task Force, which will discuss suggested changes to how campus police should respond and interact with students.

“In the last few years, we have made a lot of reforms in the UC Davis Police Department, probably ahead of other police departments in the university or even in the country,” said UC Davis spokesman Andy Fell.

This comes nearly nine years after campus police were seen on video pepper-spraying dozens of people at an Occupy movement protest on campus, leading to larger protests in response to the incident.

“Well, the pepper spray is a part of our history. It’s a few years back now,” Fell told FOX40. “We learned from it. We made a lot of reforms.”

Since then, Fell said there have been significant changes.

He said there is now a police advisory board that reviews all complaints against police, as well as mental health and crisis intervention training for campus officers.

“A change from that is that police don’t show up to student protests,” Fell explained. “So, if students are protesting on campus, whether it’s over fees or other issues, there is no need for police officers to be there monitoring them.”

While lawmakers are working on legislation to address nationwide police reform in light of George Floyd’s death and recent protests against police brutality, Luu said she’s grateful UC Davis is opening up the conversation with students.

“I think it’s very, very important for them to be very diverse and taking different perspectives,” she said.

UC Davis officials say the task force is expected to provide recommendations to the university by December.