MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After severe flash floods forced road closures along State Route 89 near Markleeville on Thursday, CHP has released video of why road closures will continue through Friday.

The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to hold the soil in place.

Courtesy of CHP South Lake Tahoe

New aerial footage shows the work being carried out by Caltrans crews to repair the damaged roadway and the amount of debris that is still on the roadway.

There is still no estimated time of reopening for this section of roadway