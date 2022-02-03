New video shows moments before Citrus Heights police shoot, kill man

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) – Citrus Heights police released a video detailing a police shooting that occurred last month.

On Thursday, Jan. 13 just before 9 p.m., Citrus Heights police officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated man, with a weapon near Antelope Road and Tupelo Drive.

Witnesses described the man as actively pointing a gun at occupied vehicles in a populated area with several businesses. One 911 caller said the man was stumbling over and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

As the officer approached, he told the man several times to drop his weapon. The man pointed his weapon at the officer, who then fired and hit him, according to officials.

In the video, body camera footage shows the officer approaching the man and yelling, “Do not reach for it, you will get shot,” before several shots were fired. Another angle from a witness’ cell phone video shows the man with the gun in his hand before the shots were fired.

Police said officers rendered medical aid to the man, and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

An unloaded .38 revolver was recovered from the scene, police said. Ammo for the gun was found in the man’s possession as well.

“Thankfully, events of these types are very rare, but we do recognize that any loss of life is a tragedy for our community and has a significant impact on family, friends associates, and the first responders who are required to handle these types of incidents,“ said Citrus Heights Police Chief Alex Turcotte.

The case is still under investigation.