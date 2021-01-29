New walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Patterson

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Walk-ins are welcome at Stanislaus County’s newest COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Patterson.

“Hoping that the serum works,” Lynn Taylor told FOX40.

Taylor said because of her age and multiple sclerosis diagnosis, her doctor advised her to get vaccinated to protect her health.

“I’ve seen people get COVID and not die, and others do,” she said.

She drove from Newman to Creekside Elementary School to get her first shot.

There’s now a vaccine clinic in each corner of Stanislaus County: Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale and Patterson.

“Our county, we wanted to ensure that our community members are able to get vaccines closer to their neighborhoods,” said Stanislaus County Public Health spokeswoman Kamlesh Kaur.

Kaur said Stanislaus County is still working to vaccinate health care workers, first responders and people over the age of 65 who live or work in the county.

“It’s scheduled to be open Monday to Friday from 9 to 6 p.m. But again, that depends on the vaccines,” she explained.

The clinic only had 500 doses of the vaccine to give. The county is hoping to keep this clinic open during the week but that depends on how many more vaccine doses it receives.

“We haven’t gotten enough vaccines to keep our clinics open for a longer amount of time,” Kaur said.

For those 500 who were able to be vaccinated Friday, they told FOX40 they were in and out in 30 minutes.

They encouraged anyone who’s eligible to come get vaccinated when they can.

“It’s our duty,” Beverly Dyer told FOX40. “We should all get vaccinated as soon as possible. And I’m eligible, so here I was.”

For the up-to-date vaccination schedule, click or tap here.