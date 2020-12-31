New Year’s Eve party in Yuba City canceled after public backlash

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — For the past four years, the Millennium Family Entertainment Center in Yuba City held a lock-in New Year’s Eve party for kids aged 11 to 17.

And it almost happened again this year.

“It’s one of our favorite events that we do, and we kind of went back and forth on whether we were going to do it or not. And we just had a lot of our regular customers reaching out to us and saying that they still want us to hold this event,” said Sara Core, Owner Millennium Family Entertainment Center.

Core told FOX40 she was expecting 20 to 25 kids to attend, and that they planned to require masks and frequent cleaning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We truly believed that we could do it in a safe way, and if we didn’t think that we could, then we wouldn’t even consider it,” she added.

However, Sutter County said the event violates California’s stay-at-home order for the Greater Sacramento region. The business is not considered essential.

But Core said because of financial struggles, her business is going to have to close down soon anyway.

“It wasn’t meant to be a statement to go against any kind of orders or anything like that; it was just a decision to try and do one last fun thing for the teens,” she explained.

What did end up changing her mind was all the negative attention her business got when news of the event broke.

“We started getting people making threats, and before, our employees were really excited to do it. And now they’re starting to feel uncomfortable,” she said. “So, we decided not to do it.”

Core said before the decision to cancel it was made, more than 150 additional people reached out for tickets. She then realized that was too many people, another factor that led her to cancel.

Meanwhile, she added that no one from either Sutter County nor Yuba City contacted her at all about the New Year’s Eve event, even though it would have violated the stay-at-home order.

“We never heard anything from ABC; we never had health department or anybody. It’s just the media,” she said. “Like up until yesterday, nobody really cared what we were doing. We were being safe.”

FOX40 did reach out to both Sutter County and Yuba City about the event before we learned it had been canceled.

Sutter County said their only enforcement is education, and because the business is within city limits, it’s up to the city to enforce it. Yuba City has not yet responded.