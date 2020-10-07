Newcastle man wins $6M jackpot from lottery scratcher

NEWCASTLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Newcastle man has beaten the odds by winning a $6 million jackpot in the California Lottery.

Jerry Murray, a partner in a family electronic parts business, has spent $30 to $40 a week on lottery tickets for years.

“I play lottery so every Tuesday and Wednesday night I can go to sleep dreaming of winning, you know,” Murray said.

His dream came true in July when a scratcher he bought at a Cigarettes for Less store in Auburn paid off $6 million.

He recalled texting a picture of the winning ticket to his wife at work.

“She was in the office with nine women and, of course, started screaming,” Murray said.

On Tuesday, he chatted with store owner Rocky Salhotra, whose share for selling the ticket is $30,000. Salhotra said he’s glad a regular hit it big.

“Every customer who ever come, they win I’m so happy somebody won it locally,” Salhotra said.

Murray chose to take his winnings in a lump sum totaling $3.4 million.

He will pay $1.3 million in taxes and minus money already spent on home improvements and investing money for four kids, the total is even less.

But he said he now won’t have to sell his home and retire in a cheaper location.

“In the last 20 plus years we’ve turned our home into the place we’d like to stay, so this makes it a little easier,” Murray said.

Murry said he still plans on playing the lottery in the future and is excited to share his good fortune.

“This is the funnest part is being able to help people. I have four kids and a grandkid. That’s the fun part,” Murray said.

Murray credits the California Lottery for providing a secure touchless drop off procedure for lottery winners and for shepherding him through the weekslong process of securing his winnings.