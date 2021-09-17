Newly-elected Councilwoman Dawnté Early discusses what’s next for West Sacramento

When Martha Guerrero unseated the only mayor West Sacramento had ever had, her city council seat was left open.

The question about who should fill it appeared on Tuesday’s ballot.

West Sacramento voters chose Dawnté Early, the first African American elected to West Sacramento city council. Early won with 61.96% of vote, according to the Yolo County Elections Office.

Her opponent, Duane Wilson, won 38.04% of the vote.

A total of 8,709 West Sacramento residents voted.

Councilwoman Early joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss her campaign and what’s next.

“For me, this really is an extension of the community advocacy work that I already do. I absolutely love West Sacramento and felt that I had a responsibility to step up. So, yes it’s daunting, but quite honestly, this has been a community effort the entire time, particularly this campaign,” Early explained. “I’m looking forward to getting down to work in serving and also turning right back around and bring the community together to campaign again next year.”

Early is expected to be sworn in on Oct. 20.